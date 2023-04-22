Beautiful like new one story home in a neighborhood with no HOA. Enjoy your lush backyard as you sit on your screened porch and take in all the spring/summer nights. Split floor plan with your primary suite on one side of the house with your secondary bedrooms on the other. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Flex spaces for an office with french doors or another sitting room/play room, you name it. Formal dining room along with breakfast nook off the kitchen are great spots for family and friends to congregate. Large fully fenced yard to enjoy. Minutes from highway access, Lake Norman, Lake Norman State Park, Downtown Troutman and all the area has to offer. Welcome Home!