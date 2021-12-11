Beautiful open concept ranch home with cathedral ceiling in family room, unfinished 492 square feet upstairs, plumed bath .Tile shower in master bath ,luxury plank flooring in all rooms except plush carpet in bedrooms, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher ,and microwave included is a 2-10 warranty and a porch off the kitchen area to sit outside and relax.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $445,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Santa didn't need Rudolph's red nose, but he did need a red fire truck to carry him down the streets of Harmony for its annual Christmas parade.
First responders, from law enforcement to firefighters to paramedics, will be honored when Statesville’s Christmas parade marches down Center …
- Updated
As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he need…
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with two options for the 2022-23 school calendars at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
I’m glad I’m not, and was not, in the fields of cotton. I am, however, acquainted with the plant and the products made from it, but, thank the…
The familiar sounds of “The Nutcracker” played outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday as performers from Betty’s School of Dance dance…
- Updated
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…