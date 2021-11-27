Beautiful open concept ranch home with cathedral ceiling in family room, unfinished 492 square feet upstairs, plumed bath .Tile shower in master bath ,luxury plank flooring in all rooms except plush carpet in bedrooms, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher ,and microwave included is a 2-10 warranty and a porch off the kitchen area to sit outside and relax.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eleven years ago, Kayla Wright competed for and won the title of Miss Statesville Carolina Princess.
A barn fire spread to a home Sunday night.
A Statesville woman reportedly threatened to blow up her home and nearly hit two deputies while fleeing in her vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff…
- Updated
Holiday football in The Hollow is here.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. L…
Larry Payne is the newest candidate to announce a run for a seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, promoting himself as “the voice…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plo…
The purpose of the “Why I Love Statesville” essay contest is to promote an appreciation and understanding of the culture, history and people o…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
- Updated
Great investment opportunity. Perfect home for a rental, received between $800-$900 rent but potential for more. Tax card lists at 4 BR/ 2 BA …