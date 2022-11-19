3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $437,000

No need to wait for new construction when you can get a move-in ready, like new home NOW! Built in 2021, this Ava (rare floor plan for Sutter's Mill) is sure to check all the boxes. The owner's have made lots of upgrades and are sad to leave it all behind. Come see for yourself! Enter this beautiful home through a wide foyer that flows right into a very open floor plan, great for entertaining. Your spacious kitchen w/ a huge island is nestled right between the dining area and living room, so you never have to miss out on the action. Also conveniently located on the main level is your Owner's Suite, a mud room, and laundry. Upstairs offers a large loft, bonus room (perfect for office use or whatever you want), two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and plenty of storage space. This Troutman home is minutes to I-77, I-40 and convenient to Lake Norman State Park, and all the entertainment, dining, and shopping that downtown Statesville, Troutman, and Mooresville have to offer.