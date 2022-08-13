3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $430,000

Lovely two-story home just minutes from Mooresville in the South Troutman neighborhood of Sutter’s Mill is an absolute must see. three-bedroom home features a master on the main floor plan downstairs with two more bedrooms, a flex room and a spacious unfinished bonus room upstairs. You won’t find storage like this anywhere else! The kitchen is at the heart of the home with upgraded stainless-steel appliances and custom granite countertops. The living room features an inviting open layout with five windows allowing natural light to flow in all day. The oversized master bedroom flows to the master bathroom with upgraded tile installed in 2020, large garden tub and walk-in closet. You can find the laundry room conveniently just outside the master bedroom on your way to the spacious two-car garage. Upstairs this home boasts two bedrooms with great closet space as well as a full bathroom with linen closet. Internet is hardwired to flex room upstairs, living room and master bedroom.