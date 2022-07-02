3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $425,000

Location, Location, Location, This beautiful wheelchair accessible ranch home features 3 bedroom, 2 bath on over 3/4 of an acre with beautiful views from the cozy front porch. Close to I-77 and minutes from The city of Troutman, yet set in a rural setting only . Open floor plan boasts a beautiful kitchen, with large island, natural gas stove. Beverage fridge, and Granite countertops, Gorgeous natural gas fireplace, Unbelievable Main bedroom, with barn door entry to private bath with walk in shower, granite counter tops and tile floors in bath and laundry room, 2nd bath with tub on other side of home with other 2 bedrooms. LVP flooring through out rest of home Oversized 2 car garage and extended driveway to park toys or RV. Large deck with power awning, shed, plant bed irrigation. No steps anywhere in this home. Only 8.5 miles from Lake Norman State Park. Visit this home and you will want to stay.