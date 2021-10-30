 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $415,000

Beautiful ranch home in a quite neighborhood on .78 acre, snuggle up to warm fireplace in the family room.tile master shower.this plan features oversized 3 car garage and beautiful luxury plank flooring in all the rooms except carpet in bedrooms. this gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher and stove and microwave include and a 2- 10 warranty is included.

