 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $411,000

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $411,000

3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home. On the main level you will find your living room, Dining Area that could be used as a home office or playroom, Breakfast room and Kitchen. On the upper level you will find a Loft, primary Bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms and guest bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert