A beautifully designed Master Down 2 story plan features large Open Living Areas with some really great 2nd Floor Options for additional living spaces. As you enter the Ava, you will pass through an open Dining Room area as you enter an Open Concept Kitchen with Large Kitchen Island. The spacious Great Room in The Ava promises to be the envy of friends and family members alike. A large First Floor Owners Suite includes a large Oversized Owners Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Upstairs you will find 2 additional Large Bedrooms, an Unfinished Storage Space as well as a Standard Oversized Game Room. Need more space? You can turn the Game Room into a 4th Bedroom or Unfinished Storage Space into a Finished Bonus Room which makes for a perfect Home Office. Additional options are available to customize The Ava floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $402,900
