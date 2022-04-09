3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $400,000

Gorgeous home in BETTER THAN NEW condition in the sought-after community of Falls Cove at Lake Norman. The sellers have meticulously cared for this home, and it truly shows. When you walk through the front door you are greeted by a welcoming foyer with a spacious home office behind elegant french doors. The main level is an open concept and features a large living room, spacious kitchen with modern cabinetry, large pantry, and beautiful oversized island. The second floor is spacious with a relaxing primary suite and adjoining bathroom with a large walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms upstairs are bright and spacious with sizable closets. Also, upstairs is a second full bathroom with a dual vanity and the laundry room. Outside you will find a large flat lawn with a patio. This home has a two-car garage and ample sized driveway. Community pool and other amenities are currently under-construction.