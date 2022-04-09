Gorgeous home in BETTER THAN NEW condition in the sought-after community of Falls Cove at Lake Norman. The sellers have meticulously cared for this home, and it truly shows. When you walk through the front door you are greeted by a welcoming foyer with a spacious home office behind elegant french doors. The main level is an open concept and features a large living room, spacious kitchen with modern cabinetry, large pantry, and beautiful oversized island. The second floor is spacious with a relaxing primary suite and adjoining bathroom with a large walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms upstairs are bright and spacious with sizable closets. Also, upstairs is a second full bathroom with a dual vanity and the laundry room. Outside you will find a large flat lawn with a patio. This home has a two-car garage and ample sized driveway. Community pool and other amenities are currently under-construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man wanted in connection with the theft of power tools from an Iredell residence was taken into custody Sunday after two hours of attempts t…
The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North…
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Yadkinville man was arrested after he pushed his way into a home early morning and locked himsel…
More ice cream? Yes, please.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
The city considered JRN Development, LLC’s proposal for the city to sell three parcels in order to build affordable housing within the city of…
Davis Medical Group, Family Medicine Davie Avenue welcomes Jamie Gregory, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. Michael Salter in the Statesvi…
A fire at an H Street house left damage throughout the home but everyone, including a dog, were able to escape.
Reta Hoover: Former probation officer says she handled tense situations by remembering that everybody's human, wants to be acknowledged
Through a decades-long career that has put her in more than a few challenging situations, Reta Hoover has managed to keep an easygoing demeanor.
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings this week.