Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home offers spacious living in Troutman. This turn key home boasts several standout features such as neutral custom paint throughout with pops of color, premium granite surfaces in the kitchen and an oversized island that is great for entertaining! Formal dining room, large living room and main level bonus room that can be used as an office, media room and so much more! Other features include an upstairs loft, laundry room, 2 secondary bedrooms (one with a custom closet) a full bath and primary suite with sitting room and spa like bathroom with double vanity. Buyers will love relaxing on the screened in porch and patio overlooking the peaceful wooded landscape. Great location! 3 miles to interstate 77, 5 miles away from nearby Troutman Park and 7 miles from Downtown Mooresville. Just in time to enjoy summer living near the lake! Schedule your showing today! Must see to appreciate!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $399,900
