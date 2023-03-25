Corner lot! Situated within walking distance to the pool, this homesite gives extra privacy with no neighbor to one side. This quaint community has sidewalk lined streets and is surrounded by mature trees. Lawn care included! This home is the largest single story option available and comes with a charming front porch, oversized 22' covered rear porch and well appointed features. Sleek LED lighting, quartz counters, craftsman doors, cabinet enhancements, LVP flooring and a tray ceiling in the master!