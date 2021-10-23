 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $384,500

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $384,500

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $384,500

Beautiful ranch home in quite neighborhood on .73 acre ,propane fireplace surrounded by stone in family room, tile master shower.This plan features oversized 2 car garage and beautiful luxury plank flooring in all the rooms except carpet in bedrooms. The gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher and stove included, and a 2-10 home warranty is included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert