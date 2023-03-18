Welcome home! You won’t want to leave this stunning house in Troutman. Enjoy cooking in this stylish kitchen with stainless appliances and generous counter space, great for food preparation. Step inside this beautiful interior with gorgeous floors, plenty of natural light, and neutral palette. Primary bathroom features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with a patio. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $371,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in which one teen died and another was wounded.
A Statesville woman suffered a gunshot wound after someone fired a gun into her vehicle on North Center Street around noon on Monday.
The 19-year-old who died after a shooting Wednesday night has been identified as Zion Wilder of Statesville.
At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved the administrative transfers of two principals…
One person is in custody and two others are being sought in connection with a shooting Wednesday that killed a 19-year-old.