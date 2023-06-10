Hard-to-find 1st floor owner's suite (only 4 years old) in desirable Sutter's Mill neighborhood minutes from I77 exit 42. Easy access to everything! Terrific open design, on private, fenced homesite with no homes visible behind it. 2 Bedroom & loft upstairs plus a nearly 300 square foot unfinished bonus room for storage OR lots of valuable, easy-to-finish space! Gourmet granite island kitchen & beautiful flooring throughout. Move in now (without having to deal with neighborhood construction all around you for a newer home). Be 1st to see this home-showings start 6/9