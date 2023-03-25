Enjoy your view of trees from rear covered patio! Brand new home with lots of curb appeal! Craftsman façade with stone accents, Hardie Plank siding, 2 tone color scheme, carriage style garage door and deep front porch! Spacious bedrooms, nice closet space and secluded upstairs suite! Still time to customize your colors from cabinets & flooring to backsplash and fixtures! Convenient Troutman location within a mile from I-77. Pool to be complete in summer 2024!