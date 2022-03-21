 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $362,500

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $362,500

The Devin, is a Owner's Down Plan and one of our most popular Two-Story Plan Designs. The Devin ranges in size from 2,098 2,398 sq.ft. and features 3 - 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 - 3.5 Bathrooms. A Formal Dining Room greets you as you enter the front door. Continue through to a large, open Kitchen with a Large Kitchen Island. Beyond the Kitchen is a Large Open Great Room where you can add an Optional Fireplace and Additional Windows. Rounding out the First Floor is a large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet. Upstairs, The Devin features two Large Bedrooms, another Bathroom as well as a Dedicated Game Room. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room Area that is perfect for a Media Room or a Play Room. Additional options are available to customize The Devin floorplan further.

