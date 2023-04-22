Welcome home! You won’t want to leave this stunning house in Troutman. Enjoy cooking in this stylish kitchen with stainless appliances and generous counter space, great for food preparation. Step inside this beautiful interior with gorgeous floors, plenty of natural light, and neutral palette. Primary bathroom features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with a patio. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $356,000
-
- Updated
