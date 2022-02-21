The Devin, is a Owner's Down Plan and one of our most popular Two-Story Plan Designs. The Devin ranges in size from 2,098 2,398 sq.ft. and features 3 - 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 - 3.5 Bathrooms. A Formal Dining Room greets you as you enter the front door. Continue through to a large, open Kitchen with a Large Kitchen Island. Beyond the Kitchen is a Large Open Great Room where you can add an Optional Fireplace and Additional Windows. Rounding out the First Floor is a large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet. Upstairs, The Devin features two Large Bedrooms, another Bathroom as well as a Dedicated Game Room. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room Area that is perfect for a Media Room or a Play Room. Additional options are available to customize The Devin floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Salisbury man was arrested on felony charges Feb. 11 in Mooresville after a foot chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
The 145 pounds of marijuana Iredell County deputies discovered during a traffic stop Monday has landed a pair of New York men in jail.
When clients walk into local attorney Dustin McCrary’s office, they are usually under stress.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. L…
- Updated
Want to get away? Your first step toward traveling abroad can start in Iredell County if you need a passport, as the Register of Deeds Office …
- Updated
When Christopher “Skip” McCall was growing up in Statesville in the days of segregation, he had to learn from his grandmother how to avoid tro…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
On April 30, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. T…
The whims of the employment market have been felt in the Iredell County government as the county’s turnover rate jumped to 18.89% in 2021. The…
- Updated
A Statesville man faces multiple felony charges from two incidents, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.