3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $352,490

This charming 3BR/2BA home is perfect for an individual or small family. The living space is open to the dining area and kitchen with granite countertops , stainless appliances (all included!) and modern cabinets. All three bedrooms feature walk-in closets and ample space for furniture. Window in the laundry room – W/D included! This home is TO BE BUILT for you. Move in late 2022. Builder will give $8,000 in flex cash at closing. Community well located just half a mile off I-77. Don’t wait to book your appointment to see this model home: 980-276-0157.

