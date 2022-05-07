3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $347,990

Single-level living in a sweet space! The Spruce plan is small but mighty. Great open space living/kitchen/dining with plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen features granite, stainless appliances (all included!) and modern shaker style cabinets. Smart layout means the owners’ suite is secluded with a walk-in shower and oversized walk-in closet. When you prefer the outdoors, your own back yard is just the place to be—trees and privacy and no rear neighbor. This home is TO BE BUILT for you! Community is conveniently located half a mile off I77. Builder gives $8,000 in flex cash at closing.*