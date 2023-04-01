Low maintenance new home situated on private outer loop of the community. Walking distance to future amenities, this ranch and a half is what you've been looking for! Modern finishes such as quartz counters, eat-in island, LVP flooring, craftsman fixtures and smart thermostats. 42" tall cabinetry with built in trash/recycle bins, rollout shelving, crown molding and knobs. Upstairs has a loft, bedroom and full bath + walk in attic storage! Flex room on main level can be used for an office, playroom, dining room, craft room, etc.