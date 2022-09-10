Here is your chance to own a brand new home on the seemingly secluded street of Stillmeadow Lane. This property will have vinyl siding, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. This property is very conveniently located to the Zootastic Park and I-77. Currently offering 2% seller paid closing costs! This property will likely be complete by the end of September. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $334,900
-
- Updated
