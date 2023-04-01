One level living with maintenance is included! Sought after layout with large kitchen at the heart of the home. 8.5ft eat in island features oversized sink, room for 4 barstools and choice of cabinetry/counters! Stainless GE ® Appliances also included. 2 car garage is deeper in one corner for extra storage space. Plus, garage door opener is wifi enabled just like the smart thermostats. LED lights, Low E windows and energy saving appliances make for a very efficiently run home.