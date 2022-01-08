3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $325,000

NEW SITE BUILT CONSTRUCTION IN TROUTMAN ON BEAUTIFUL WOODED LOT! Brand new ranch/ farm house style home with upgrades galore! Home features an open floor plan with HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, island with room for seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Large sunroom with sliding door to access back concrete patio and private, large backyard. Septic design includes room for future pool. Master suite boasts large walk in closet, double sink quartz vanity with tile shower walls and flooring. Features two additional bedrooms, hall bathroom with tile flooring and quartz countertops. Many upgraded builder features as well as engineered vinyl plank flooring through main body of home. Situated perfectly in the countryside of Troutman on quiet road, while still minutes from I77 & the heart of downtown Troutman.