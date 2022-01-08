NEW SITE BUILT CONSTRUCTION IN TROUTMAN ON BEAUTIFUL WOODED LOT! Brand new ranch/ farm house style home with upgrades galore! Home features an open floor plan with HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, island with room for seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Large sunroom with sliding door to access back concrete patio and private, large backyard. Septic design includes room for future pool. Master suite boasts large walk in closet, double sink quartz vanity with tile shower walls and flooring. Features two additional bedrooms, hall bathroom with tile flooring and quartz countertops. Many upgraded builder features as well as engineered vinyl plank flooring through main body of home. Situated perfectly in the countryside of Troutman on quiet road, while still minutes from I77 & the heart of downtown Troutman.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville woman and a 16-year-old were killed in a head-on crash on Taylorsville Highway near Lippard Farm Road on Monday morning.
- Updated
A Troutman man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Salisbury Highway.
It’s now called Little G’s Barbershop in Hickory, but even when it was called simply The Barber Shop, it was always Little G’s.
- Updated
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Taylorsville man after they said he received money for renovations on a house, but he never did…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 15-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
“Dawson lived life,” the Rev. Wesley Morris said. “And he lived life with the love that was all around him.”
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…