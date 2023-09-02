Welcome to 160 Brook Creek Dr, where country living meets modern comfort. This spacious home sits on a generous .80-acre lot, providing you with ample space for outdoor activities and relaxation. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there's room for the everybody. Step inside and be greeted by a large open-concept living area, perfect for gatherings and entertaining. The heart of the home is a stunning, oversized island in the kitchen, ideal for preparing meals or enjoying casual dining. Outside, you'll discover a massive backyard, offering endless possibilities for gardening, recreation, or simply enjoying the tranquility of rural living. The extended driveway adds convenience and ensures you have plenty of space for parking. Whether you're looking for a peaceful escape or a place to call home, you've found it here !!