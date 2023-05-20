Welcome to Troutman, where modern living meets comfort & convenience! Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood, this stunning real estate gem boasts a captivating 3-bed, 2.5-bath layout that exudes both style & functionality! As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by an inviting atmosphere that seamlessly blends contemporary elements with cozy charm. Living area showcases an open concept and flows into the well-appointed island style kitchen featuring sleek countertops, modern appliances and ample storage perfect for inspiring your inner chef, Spacious bedrooms all with walk-in closets ensuring that everyone has their own comfortable space plus a designated laundry room including washer & dryer! Outside you will find a beautiful yard perfect for setting up a cozy seating area and enjoying the pleasant NC weather! Easy access to shopping, dining, parks and recreational activities. Refrigerator also included! Carpet downstairs is new. Call Now and envision a life of Comfort!