3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $319,900

Here is your chance to own a brand new home on the seemingly secluded street of Stillmeadow Lane. This property will have vinyl siding, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. This property is very conveniently located to the Zootastic Park and I-77. Property is eligible for USDA financing! No money down! Seller is offering a 2/1 interest rate buydown if you use our preferred lender and attorney. Please ask for flyer detailing this 2/1 rate buydown and schedule your showing today!! This property will likely be complete by the end of September. Schedule your showing today!