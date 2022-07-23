 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $309,990

Well-appointed space and a great open concept make this home a must see when searching for your new home. Three (3) generous sized bedrooms, all with walk in closets and a large laundry space highlight the upstairs space. Entertain family and friends in the open downstairs space, complete with cabinets of your choice (dark or white), granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Or take guests outside to your lovely private backyard, complete with trees and shrubs. To Be Built. Move into your new home in December or January. Builder gives $7,500 in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender.

