Charming and welcoming, this great entry level 3 bed, 2 bath home will be sure to please. Great open floor plan is great for the family or for entertaining. The bedrooms will be large enough to spread out and relax. This home also comes standard with a single car garage with extra space for storage. Seller to pay 3% flex cash with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only. This is a to-be-built home.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $299,990
