3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $299,990

Single-level living in a sweet space! Great open space living/kitchen/dining with plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen features granite, stainless appliances (all included!) and modern shaker style cabinets. Smart layout means the owners’ suite is secluded with a walk-in shower and oversized walk-in closet. When you prefer the outdoors, your own back yard is just the place to be... This home is TO BE BUILT for you! Community is conveniently located half a mile off I77. Builder gives 3% of purchase price in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender. Washer and Dryer also included!