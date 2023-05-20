Welcome to our beautiful community in Troutman -- within a mile from I-77. If you are looking for a open-concept floor plan with luxury finishes, first floor owner's suite, low maintenance, and amenities all at an affordable price, you have found the right spot! This beautiful home features an Owner's Suite that is a true retreat with an attached bath, dual vanities and a shower with a seat. The walk-in closet is spacious too. Walk into a large Great Room that opens up into an airy and light-filled kitchen, and dining area. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the garage. Two bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom. An unfinished storage area with a platform is an additional space to place your things. Optional covered porch in the backyard offers additional entertainment space. Pool to be complete in the summer of 2024! Seller to pay 2.5% of purchase price in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. To be built. Primary residence only.