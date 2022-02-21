3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $289,900

Location, location, great Troutman neighborhood location just minutes to the Lake Norman State Park and the I-77 interstate! This ranch style home offers the living room with a gas fireplace, a truly spacious great room for fun and games or peace and quiet! Home offers 3 bedrooms with laminate wood and 2 full bathrooms with tile. Ample parking in the driveway with a nice front yard and a fenced in backyard with a firepit and privacy when the trees are in bloom. Get ready to relax or entertain on the outside 144 square foot deck perfect for coffee and/or company. Seller is contributing $1,000.00 for some TLC is needed on some of the laminate wood floor. Seller is also including a one year home warranty. Perfect for any buyer happy to make this house a home! Schedule your showings!