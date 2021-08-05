Well appointed space and a great open concept make the Aspen a must see when searching for your new home. 3 generous sized bedrooms, all with walk in closets and a large laundry space highlight the upstairs space, while downstairs gives you everything you need to relax or host family and friends in your new home. To Be Built. MLS#3769512, #3769517, #3769522, & #3769531 are also listed on lot #173.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $281,990
