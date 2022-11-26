 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $274,990

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $274,990

Charming and welcoming, this great entry level 3 bed, 2 bth home will be sure to please. Great open floor plan, lower floor is great for the family or for entertaining, and the bedrooms will be large enough to spread out and relax. This home also comes standard with a single car garage with extra space for storage. Primary residence only. Seller to pay 3% of Purchase Price in Flex Cash with the use of our Preferred Lender. HOME IS TO BE BUILT.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert