Welcome to our beautiful community in Troutman -- within a mile from I-77. If you are looking for luxury finishes, a first-floor owner's suite, low maintenance, and amenities all at an affordable price, you have found the right spot! The Owner's Suite has a walk-in closet. The bathroom features a two-bowl vanity and an oversized shower with a seat. Also, on the first level are the laundry room, Great room, kitchen, dining area and a powder room. There are two bedrooms upstairs both with walk-in closets and a shared bath. You may find the unfinished storage space useful for storing boxes and holiday decorations! Pool to be completed in the summer of 2024! Seller to pay 2.5% of purchase price in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $264,990
