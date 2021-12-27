3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $215,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on more than half an acre of private land and will definitely make you feel at home. Added workshop and plenty of room to entertain. Located near Lake Norman and all that area has to offer! Location, location, location! Close into town, yet in the county! The updated kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, new kitchen backsplash, granite counters, and updated flooring throughout. Both full baths have been completely updated with granite counters, vanities, and tile flooring. You will love the laminated floors. Relax in the front porch deck that overlooks the large, wooded yard. Convenient to shopping, dining, and I-77. This property has New HVAC and New Roof. Paint has been completed