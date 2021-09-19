Adorable ranch on large quiet cul-de-sac lot with woods in the back for privacy. Tranquil neighborhood with NO HOA. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets with fresh paint throughout. Completely updated bathrooms and brand new vinyl siding! Entertain on your large covered back porch. A great place to sit back, relax and enjoy. Prime location & MOVE IN CONDITION!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $207,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
OLIN—As John Jackson Jr. crossed the goal line for the fifth time Friday night everybody in Raider Ravine could feel what was about to happen,…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville School…
- Updated
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
Here's how to apply to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.