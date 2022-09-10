 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,300

This lovely 3-bed, 2.5-bath home is in the Sutters Mill community in Troutman. The open family area which features a FIREPLACE and upgraded LVP planks flooring is open to the kitchen with its espresso Shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a large island, and a breakfast bar with overhead pendant lights. Right off the kitchen sits the dining area. At the top of the stairs, you’ll find a cozy loft area, perfect for a media room or home office. The main bedroom has great closet space and an ensuite bathroom with a double sink vanity, deep soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. This home also comes with hookups for your choice of laundry equipment, a backyard and patio, and a two-car garage.

