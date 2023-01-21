3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,195

This ranch-style new construction features a lovely floor plan. As soon as you come in, you can see the huge living area with an open layout to the kitchen, which is fully furnished with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lovely white cabinets. The three bedrooms and two bathrooms make this house the ideal home. An office is located just outside the dining area. With two enormous walk-in closets, a high vaulted ceiling, LVP floors throughout, and a private bathroom, the master bedroom is ideal. The carpet is in the two extra bedrooms. After a hard day, you can unwind in the sitting area in the back. Come have a look at this house and begin the new year here.