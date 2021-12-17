 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,350,000

Exquisite one-of-a-kind Lake Norman Waterfront Estate offers incredible privacy! Gorgeous custom-built home situated on 2.7 acres with 627 feet of shoreline, large outbuilding, private pier, covered boat dock, and 2 boat lifts. Incredible year-round lake views from all levels, especially from the oversized screened porch on the main level. Master suite on main, 5 total bedrooms, 2nd living quarters in the basement. Plenty of storage/ workshop/ garage space. Convenient to shopping and dining. No HOA.

