3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $999,900

Stunning Waterfront Home w/Breathtaking Views From Every Room & NO HOA's! Great Room w/Exposed Beam Ceiling, Stone Fireplace & Access to Deck, Gourmet Kitchen w/Eat-At Breakfast Island, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances & Oak Cabinets, Dining Area Open to Kitchen, Primary Bedroom w/Access to Deck, Primary Bath w/Double Sink Vanity & Walk-In Shower, 2 Secondary Bedrooms & 2 Additional Full Baths, Office w/Walk-In Closet, Lower Level Boasts Huge Bonus/Media Room w/Fireplace, Bar Area, Flex Room, Full Bath, Laundry Area & Covered Patio, Huge Wrap Around Maintenance Free Deck w/Covered Area For Entertaining, 2 Car Attached Garage, Workshop Behind Garage w/Separate Access, Detached Shed w/Parking Pad, Garden Shed, Pier w/Covered Gazebo & Covered Boatslip, Fire Pit Area, Excellent Location Close to Restaurants & Shopping w/Low Catawba County Taxes & Award Winning Schools.

