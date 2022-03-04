Look no further when searching for your next home. 8729 Riverwood Rd will impress the most discerning buyers. Upon arriving take note of the mature landscaping then follow the curved sidewalk to a front porch that will welcome you to sit down and stay awhile. Once you enter the home the double sided fireplace that's complete with a gas igniter brings ambiance to the foyer and the family room yet coziness to the whole house. Working from home won't be a problem as your home office comes with a nice view and is located off of the foyer. If peace and tranquility are what you are in the mood for head outside to the back deck and relax. There is plenty of room back there to share the space with your family and friends. Some improvements include, new appliances, new water heater, new upstairs and downstairs HVAC units. The indoor/outdoor stereo system stays. Complete your tour in the professionally sealed tall crawl space/basement large enough for all of your storage needs. Welcome home.
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
- Updated
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
- Updated
Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.
- Updated
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.