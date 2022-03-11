 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $699,900

Look no further when searching for your next home. 8729 Riverwood Rd will impress the most discerning buyers. Upon arriving take note of the mature landscaping then follow the curved sidewalk to a front porch that will welcome you to sit down and stay awhile. Once you enter the home the double sided fireplace that's complete with a gas igniter brings ambiance to the foyer and the family room yet coziness to the whole house. Working from home won't be a problem as your home office comes with a nice view and is located off of the foyer. If peace and tranquility are what you are in the mood for head outside to the back deck and relax. There is plenty of room back there to share the space with your family and friends. Some improvements include, new appliances, new water heater, new upstairs and downstairs HVAC units. The indoor/outdoor stereo system stays. Complete your tour in the professionally sealed tall crawl space/basement large enough for all of your storage needs. Welcome home.

