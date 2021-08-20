3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $595,000

Beautiful CUSTOM built home located in popular Terrell community is MOVE-IN ready! Home has been renovated and is ready for a new owner! This home will not last long priced where it is at! Located near Lake Norman on over an acre of land, you'll enjoy your private quiet oasis near all that Terrell has to offer! Unique RV carport features 2 full hookup spots and power! Two-story great room hosts beautiful gas fireplace with stone mantle, upgraded fixtures, and natural sunlight from numerous windows throughout. Separate dining area off of main entrance perfect for entertaining! Plantation shutters!! Kitchen features all new hardware, cabinets galore & separate breakfast nook area! Mainfloor Primary Bedroom and bath boasts private gas fireplace, dual vanities, separate soak tub and shower, HUGE master closet w/ laundry chute. All NEW paint throughout, NEW engineered wood flooring, NEW carpet & so much more! Spacious screened patio! Massive downstairs unfinished basement w/ room to expand!