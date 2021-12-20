 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $500,000

Sitting elegantly by Lake Norman with WATERVIEW & LAKE ACCESS. NO HOA. This home comes optional FULLY FURNISHED with near brand new furniture or unfurnished. Near brand new Washer/Dryer, bedroom sets, sectional couch. Dining tables. All less than 1 years old. Sleeps 8 people comfortably. Move In Ready! Very clean and well cared for. New paint throughout. Has had a sliding glass door installed recently. Brand New water Heater. The front covered deck makes for a great gathering place that seats 6 to enjoy the sunsets & have your coffee. This home would make a great Vacation home, Airbnb/VRBO. Has COMMUNITY Lake access lot across the street. No Boat Dock. Very Quiet & Peaceful dead end street. Home backs up to wooded backyard. Public boat access only 5 minutes away and so are the grocery stores, gas station, food, etc. This area is building up fast! Here is a home with LAKE ACCESS. See Web URL for more photos. Currently an STR So please do not disturb TEMP Tenants. Make an Appt.

