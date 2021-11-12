Sitting elegantly by Lake Norman. NO HOA. This home comes optional FULLY FURNISHED with near brand new furniture or unfurnished. Near brand new Washer/Dryer, bedroom sets, sectional couch. Dining tables. All less than 1 years old. Sleeps 8 people comfortably. Move In Ready! Very clean and well cared for. New paint throughout. Has had a sliding glass door installed recently. The front covered deck makes for a great gathering place that seats 6 to enjoy the morning sunsets and have your coffee. This home would make a great Vacation home, Airbnb/VRBO. Has COMMUNITY Lake access lot across the street into Lake Norman. No Boat Dock. Very Quiet and Peaceful street. Home backs up to a wooded backyard. It is on a dead end street. Public boat access is only 5 minutes away and so are the grocery stores, gas station, food, etc. This area is building up fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Iredell accepted the runner-up trophy at the conclusion of Saturday’s match.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
No. 2 seed Statesville kicked off its NCHSAA 3A state playoff journey with a resounding 49-0 win over the No. 31 seed Enka on Friday night.
The Pumpkin Fest was back in downtown Statesville this year, and despite cold temperatures to start the day, the crowd of easily more than a t…
The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.