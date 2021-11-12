3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $500,000

Sitting elegantly by Lake Norman. NO HOA. This home comes optional FULLY FURNISHED with near brand new furniture or unfurnished. Near brand new Washer/Dryer, bedroom sets, sectional couch. Dining tables. All less than 1 years old. Sleeps 8 people comfortably. Move In Ready! Very clean and well cared for. New paint throughout. Has had a sliding glass door installed recently. The front covered deck makes for a great gathering place that seats 6 to enjoy the morning sunsets and have your coffee. This home would make a great Vacation home, Airbnb/VRBO. Has COMMUNITY Lake access lot across the street into Lake Norman. No Boat Dock. Very Quiet and Peaceful street. Home backs up to a wooded backyard. It is on a dead end street. Public boat access is only 5 minutes away and so are the grocery stores, gas station, food, etc. This area is building up fast!