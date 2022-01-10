Sitting elegantly by Lake Norman with WATERVIEW & LAKE ACCESS. NO HOA. NO CCR'S. This home comes FULLY FURNISHED with near brand new furniture or unfurnished. Near brand new Washer/Dryer, bedroom sets, sectional couch. Dining tables. All less than 1 yrs old. Sleeps 8 pple comfortably. Move In Ready! Very clean & well cared for. VERY EASY TO CLEAN TOO! New paint throughout. Sliding glass door installed recently. Brand New water Heater. The front covered deck makes for a great gathering place that seats 6 to enjoy the sunsets & have your coffee. This home would make a great Vacation home, Airbnb/VRBO. Has COMMUNITY Lake access lot across the street. No Boat Dock. Very Quiet & Peaceful dead end street. FAMILY FRIENDLY. Home backs up to fenced wooded backyard. Public boat access 5 min away & grocery stores, gas station, food, etc. This area is building up fast! Here is a home with LAKE ACCESS. See Web URL for more photos. Currently an STR. Make an Appt.
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $489,900
