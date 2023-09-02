Step into the Winston and be greeted by a foyer and living room that is truly the heart of the home. With its vaulted ceiling, this space immediately draws your attention, creating a sense of spaciousness and grandeur. Now let's move to the upstairs bonus room. This versatile space can become whatever you need it to be. The bonus room can adapt to your lifestyle, offering you flexibility and convenience. In the primary bedroom, you'll find LVP flooring - a stylish and durable option that marries form and function. The kitchen and bathrooms are just as thoughtfully designed. Quartz countertops offer a blend of sophistication and easy maintenance. Let’s not forget the screened porch. This charming feature allows you to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your home, offering a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces. We believe in creating spaces that are more than just houses they're homes where memories are made. .