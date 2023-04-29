This beautiful new-construction home is the perfect place to entertain family and friends! Its open floorplan allows for natural flow throughout with the kitchen as the focal point thanks to its convenient island setup and direct access to an outdoor covered patio! Two guest bedrooms, a hall bath and a primary suite are all located on the main level as well to ensure comfort is top priority! The spacious primary suite offers dual vanities, a large walk-in closet, and standing shower – providing all the necessary amenities. Neighborhood is only minutes from a public boat access. Enjoy your weekends paddle boarding, boating, swimming, hiking, fishing, BBQing or taking a stroll at the lake. Never run out of exciting weekend activities with friends and family living this close to the water!